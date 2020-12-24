Woopi’s whale trail boardwalk a step closer

A plan to build a million dollar whale trail at Woolgoolga is edging closer to realisation with the public being asked to give feedback on the final design.

Announced way back in April 2019, plans to construct a whale trail linking Woolgoolga Beach Reserve with the Solitary Island Walk and the headland attracted $1.1 million in funds from the Federal Government.

The works will primarily focus on increasing connectivity and accessibility between the sites with stage 1 featuring construction of a boardwalks and paths from Carrington St, along Pollack Esplanade to the reserve.

A key question Coffs Harbour City Council want answered is whether to build a section of the path along the edge of the reserve at Pollack Esplanade or to continue it next to the road.

“We are also working with the community to identify priority projects for future funding that might enhance the visitor experience, such as viewing platforms, additional pathways and formal beach/rock platform access from the Headland,” Council’s director of sustainable infrastructure Mick Raby said.

Concept designs for the $1.1m Woolgoolga Whale Trail. Coffs Harbour City Council.

In 2015, the Federal Government’s National Whale Trail initiative identified Woolgoolga Headland as a key site, one of only 11 in Australia.

The aim of this initiative is to develop a national whale watching network to encourage knowledge sharing among locals and visitors on the habits of migratory whales and coastal conservation.

Public submissions will be until January 29 at Coffs Harbour City Council’s Have Your Say website.