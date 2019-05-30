Woopi's wait for multipurpose centre could drag on

The multipurpose centre would go on land opposite the high school to the north of town.

HIGH hopes are being replaced with growing concerns that the long-awaited multipurpose centre in Woolgoolga could face further delays.

In the lead-up to the State election Labor and The Nationals both promised $8 million for the centre, which would include three indoor sports courts, a cafe, multi-purpose rooms, commercial kitchen and administration centre.

It will be located to the north-west of town on the western side of Solitary Islands Way opposite Woolgoolga High School, on land owned by Coffs Harbour City Council.

But with no mention of the project in council's draft delivery program for the next financial year, the community is growing increasingly frustrated.

Alastair Milroy, the convenor of the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce Multi Purpose Centre Committee, says that unless the draft delivery program is revised the multi purpose centre may be delayed and or not proceed.

"This is extremely unfair for this community who have waited so long and worked so hard to bring this project to realization." he said.

The draft program is currently on public exhibition now until June 10.

Mr Milroy and other concerned locals are having their say and urging council to allocated some funds in their next budget to assist with getting the site shovel ready.

The council has already committed $60,000 to the development application for the centre, which is already ongoing.

The costs of getting the project to 'spade ready' status are forecast to be $1,557,950.

"Hopefully, the NSW Government will allow council to access some of the $8m it has already committed for the whole project so that we can move forwards to the 'spade ready' stage," a council spokesperson said.

Newly elected Coffs Harbour Nationals MP Gurmesh Singh has assured the council the $8million promised in the lead up to the election on March 23 will be forthcoming in the next financial year.

"It was not an ordinary year with an election smack bang in the middle of the time when council and the State Government would have been formulating their budgets," Mr Singh said.

But Coffs Harbour Labor spokesperson Tony Judge (who was also the Labor candidate in the State election), has highlighted the situation as another example of the poor relationship between the State Government and council.

"As the senior partner in the relationship Mr Singh and the State Government should take some responsibility for making this happen," Mr Judge said.

"This petty attitude has to stop. We need the State Government to work with council instead of finger pointing and using council as an excuse for failing to deliver for the people of Coffs Harbour," Mr Judge said.

Mr Singh denies there is a poor relationship with the two levels of government.

"I have a great relationship with councillors and want to continue to build on that and any implications otherwise is an attempt by Labor to stay relevant," he said.

Mr Singh says he will work with council to encourage them to include funds for the project in their 2019/20 budget.