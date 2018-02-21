Woopi set to feature on international screens

British journalist and ex-MP Michael Portillo was in Woolgoolga filming for his latest BBC series.

WOOLGOOLGA is set to feature on international screens after film crews were spotted in the beachside village over the weekend.

British journalist and former MP and Cabinet Minister of the United Kingdom's Conservative Party, Michael Portillo, made a pit stop in the town as part of his latest BBC documentary series.

Taste Coffs Coast held a special event for the occasion, offering residents free curry at Woolgoolga Beach.

The broadcast journalist, known for his Great Railway Journeys series, recently confirmed to 3AW Radio Melbourne that he is in the country filming a new TV show about Australia titled the Great Australian Railway Journeys.

The Great Railway Journeys series features Portillo travelling around railway networks in various countries, so far including Great Britain, Ireland, Europe and America.

Portillo will be travelling on the Indian Pacific and The Ghan rail services and stopping at various coastal cities.

The series is set to be screened in Australia on SBS.