Woopi rows strong at Aussie titles

THE surfboat crews from Woolgoolga SLSC recorded some great results at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships but came home without any medals.

The Open men's crew, the Barracudas, reached the semi-finals on the last day at Scarborough Beach in Perth only to be hit by a huge shore dump, rolling them over. They got back in the race but finished sixth and missed the final. It was a big result from this crew in the premier division.

The women's reserve crew also produced a great performance, reaching the quarter-finals which was a big result for a new crew.

The Men's masters crew reached the final and finished fifth after some good results through the rounds. The crew was thrilled with the great achievement of reaching the final six in an Aussie title.

The women's masters crew rowed well through the round robin but didn't advance.

All of the Woolgoolga crews were in their first full season together and, buoyed by performing so well against the heavyweights from around Australia and New Zealand, are expecting even better results in 2018-19.

The crews have had a big season with both the men's and women's open crews winning NSW Country titles as well as the North Coast premiership.

Woolgoolga Surf Club boat captain Trevor Clark said the new season can't come around quickly enough.

"We have had a huge season and are looking forward to some rest before starting training again for next season,” Clark said.