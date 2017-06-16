Woopi netballers on fire

GIANT KILLERS: Woolgoolga's Opens team finished fourth in the state after an outstanding effort at the NSW State Netball Championships.

THE Lions Club Woolgoolga District Netball Association's opens team set the netball community's tongues wagging at the NSW State Netball Championships at Baulkham Hills.

Woolgoolga also sent an under-17s team south but the amazing performance of the North Coast Regional League winning Opens team saw them finish fourth against the best teams in NSW.

With 10 great wins in the Opens Championship division, Woolggolga finished only behind giant associations Newcastle, the competition winners, Randwick and Manly Warringah.

There were stirring victories over some of the state's powerhouses.

These included wins over Hills District 27-5, Illawarra 12-8, Baulkham Hills 28-14, Lismore 21-9, Wyong 20-17, Woy Woy 25-13, Charlestown 19-17 and the 23-15 win over Northern Suburbs enabled the brilliant result to be achieved.

Association president Sandra Thorpe said she was proud of the girls beyond belief.

"To see our little association not only compete against the best of the best but finish a stunning fourth is just out of this world," she said.

"We knew what a fabulously talented team we had but it is still beyond our wildest dreams.

"Many of our opponents have as many registered players as our whole population, which makes the achievement all the more unbelievable.

"Not only did the girls perform incredibly on the court, both of our teams were yet again magnificent ambassadors for our town and our region and ensured Woolgoolga District Netball Association have cemented our place on the NSW netball map."

The Woolgoolga District Netball Association's opens team was represented by Mark Jones (coach), Nicole Grant (manager), Eliza Long (captain), Tegan Sherman (vice-captain), Amanda Guthrie, Shari Genoli, Hollie Atchison, Laura Connell, Lyndsay Smith, Jasmine Rimene, Heidi Dalton, Sally Jenkins and Briana Rooney.