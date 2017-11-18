Woopi goes green for top prize

WOOLGOOLGA Public School is going green and are asking the community for help to win the top prize worth $45,000 in the Terracycle recycling challenge.

Voting is open and the school is asking the entire Coffs Coast to vote online to boost their chance of winning a new playground made of recyclable materials. Votes can be made every day for the school until December 8 at www.garnier.com.au/

"This is tough competition and we are competing against schools across Australia. We need serious people power behind us, and we also need your old beauty products as we get a point for each item that is recycled," Parents & Citizens President, Emma Broomfield, said.

The school will have a collection point at the Sustainability Festival in Coffs Harbour today. People can drop off their old beauty products to be recycled, including skin and hair care containers and packaging, and old make-up.

A collection point has also been set up at The Advocate office in Coffs Harbour and Ground Earth in Woolgoolga.