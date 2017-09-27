Woopi Eat Street on this weekend

26°
CURRYFEST is the culinary gift that keeps on giving.

This year festival lovers get multiple bites at the cherry - or the curry it mayseem - with Woolgoolga's Eat Street Food Market on the back end of the festival.

On Saturday from 5-10pm Market St will be closed to traffic and opened for anevening food market event.

"It's going to be a very casual, family friendly market atmosphere,” event manager Carl Mower said.

"Obviously the restaurants along the stripwill be showcasing their amazing cuisine andthere will also be otherfood vendors participating.”

The evening will not only include food but also activities such as chalk art for the kids.

Mr Mower said the extra events surrounding Curryfest were a great drawcard for people travelling interstate andbeyond.

"The whole idea was to extend the stay of visitors coming to Woolgoolga for Curryfest and increase tourism for the Northern Beaches,” he said.

"Events like these will not only encourage people to extend their stay and attract people who may not have been here before but also add value to the local community and boost business.”

For more information visit www.curryfest.com.

