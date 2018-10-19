Menu
There were some pretty wild waves for the Woopi crews to contend with at the carnival in Queensland
Sport

Woopi crews face challenges head on

19th Oct 2018 12:15 PM
LAST weekend three crews from Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club made the journey north to Palm Beach, Queensland for the first round of the ASRLQ Navy Surf Boat Series.　

Competing in challenging surf conditions and heavy rain the morning got off to a great start with the Open Men's crew cracking a wave of the day from the cans in their warm up, not to be outdone by the Open Women's crew proceeding to punch through the huge walls of water and catching some waves home to the beach.

With both the Open Men and Women's crews winning two of the three races respectively, it was then onto the second block of racing. The time had come for the Maters men's crew to show how it's done.

Conditions worsening by the minute, the Woolgoolga masters Men's Crew produced a come from behind first to be crowned Woolgoolga's crew of the day.　

Fantastic results for the first hit out of the year. The Woolgoolga crews are looking forward to hosting the Woolgoolga Surf Boat Carnival November 10 & 11 at Main Beach Woolgoolga.

Next weekend is the Coffs Harbour Craft Carnival at Park Beach.

Coffs Coast Advocate

