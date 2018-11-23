Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING GLOBAL: Woolgoolga SLSC Surfboat crews continue their successful season.
GOING GLOBAL: Woolgoolga SLSC Surfboat crews continue their successful season. Contributed
Sport

Woopi champions taking on the world

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd Nov 2018 1:30 PM

THE surfboat crew at Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club are planning to continue their successful season during world championships this weekend.

Held in Glenelg, the three crews competed on Thursday and Friday and will finish off today.

The open men, open women and masters men are chasing the top spot following a great start to the season with wins and reserves at the local North Coast Boat series.

Interested in becoming part of the Woolgoolga SLSC surfboat crew?

Phone boat captain Trevor Clark on 0413650054.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Protesters heckle Deputy PM

    premium_icon Protesters heckle Deputy PM

    Video Adani protesters hijack Michael McCormack's press announcement in Coffs Harbour.

    Climate Action protesters gatecrash Deputy PM's visit

    premium_icon Climate Action protesters gatecrash Deputy PM's visit

    News Protesters confront Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack

    GALLERY: Samuel Johnson at Harbour Club

    GALLERY: Samuel Johnson at Harbour Club

    News Check out the full gallery from Harbour Club.

    Dust storm 'the size of Tassy' expected to cover NSW

    Dust storm 'the size of Tassy' expected to cover NSW

    Weather A line of dust more than 500km long is tracking east

    Local Partners