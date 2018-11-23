Woopi champions taking on the world

THE surfboat crew at Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club are planning to continue their successful season during world championships this weekend.

Held in Glenelg, the three crews competed on Thursday and Friday and will finish off today.

The open men, open women and masters men are chasing the top spot following a great start to the season with wins and reserves at the local North Coast Boat series.

Interested in becoming part of the Woolgoolga SLSC surfboat crew?

Phone boat captain Trevor Clark on 0413650054.