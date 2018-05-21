Woolies teach kids value of fruit and veg

EATING HEALTHY: Once parents discover which fruit and vegetables the kids prefer the rest is easy.

GETTING kids to eat more fruit and veges isn't always easy but mums and dads may have a helping hand in the neighbourhood this weekend.

The first ever Woolworths Fresh Food Kids Fresh Fair will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm at Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads, Park Beach Plaza, Toormina and Woolgoolga stores.

Regional operations manager Gary O'Donell said kids will be able to learn more about fruit and vegetables in a fun and interactive way.

"Almost 95 per cent of Australian children struggle to meet their recommended intake of fruit and vegetables," he said.

"We're committed to making it easier for kids to get acquainted with their greens and help parents find fruit and vegetables they enjoy.

"Kids will have the opportunity to explore three stalls where they can try new fruit and vegetables, learn some easy fruit dishes, explore their various textures and colours and play veggie-inspired games.

"It's going to be a fun family event where the kids can really deep dive into the wonderful and colourful world of fresh fruit and vegetables."