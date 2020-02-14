Woolies item that sells every second

It's Valentine's Day which means romantically-minded shoppers will be hitting stores for presents, and the supermarket is no exception.

Yes, you've read that right, forget Tiffany & Co, because it seems a lot of us hit the supermarket for our Valentines - and leave the shopping woefully late.

It's not just chocolates and flowers proving popular today, with a sweet and healthy item a surprising hit with romantics.

Data from Woolworths predicts the company will sell a whopping 159 punnets of strawberries per minute, making it the fruit of choice for February 14.

RELATED: Pringles release top secret new flavour - can you guess what it is?

Strawberries will be incredibly popular today.

In the lead-up to Valentine's Day last year the supermarket sold 750,000 boxes of chocolate across the country, but the most sales will occur on the day.

57 per cent of Woolworths' total Valentine's Day sales are tipped to happen today with the bulk of flower sales expected to happen in the late afternoon - meaning you slackers are probably all just ducking in after work.

RELATED: Is this 'proof' Cadbury is finally bringing back a fan-favourite?

Many of us go to the supermarket for our Valentine’s Day gifts. Picture: Supplied

Half of flower sales today will occur between 2-6pm, with predictably the single stemmed rose the most popular selling item followed by a six stem bouquet of roses.

It looks like Sydneysiders are the most romantic, too - or are perhaps just fond of buying their Valentine's Day presents from the supermarket.

Sydney's Town Hall Woolworths branch is expected to sell the most chocolate and strawberries for Valentine's Day, followed by the QV branch in Melbourne's CBD.

RELATED: Woolworths' plan to persuade us to buy overripe, spotty and brown bananas

Unsurprisingly roses are the most popular flowers. Picture: iStock.

Valentine's Day isn't the only time supermarkets see an unexpected item spike in sales.

In the days leading up to Christmas last year Aldi reported an increase in carrot sales, which their main supplier put down to it being a popular snack for reindeers.

"From now until Christmas Eve, Aussie families are busily buying carrots from Aldi.

"In the week before Christmas, we see a 25 per cent increase in demand for our carrots," Aldi supplier and Zerella Fresh farmer Nico Nel previously told news.com.au.