Woolies countdown to plastic bag demise

END LOOMING: Woolworths' shoppers will no longer see single-use plastic bags after June 20.

SHOPPERS at Woolworths around the Coffs Coast are now seeing in-store reminders to bring their own reusable bags.

Stores in Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Toormina, Nambucca Heads and Park Beach will stop using single-use plastic bags from June 20 and regional operations manager Gary O'Donnell said this will help remove 3.2 billion lightweight plastic bags from circulation across the nation each year.

"We are committed to listening to our customers, doing the right thing for the environment and proud to be able to help create a greener future for Australia,” he said.

"Woolworths appreciate it will be a big change for customers and will do what we can to support them through the transition to make it as smooth and simple as possible.

"Local team members will chat with customers regularly to ensure they know about the upcoming change and the various options available.

"They will share tips on how to remember to bring reusable bags when shopping.

"We know customers will have their own ways of remembering bags and we look forward to hearing how they are planning for the change as well.”

Customers will have the option to bring in their own bags or will have access to purchase a range of reusable bag options starting from 15 cents.

Planet Ark chief executive Paul Klymenko said move will have a positive impact on our environment.

"Single-use plastic bags have become a huge problem for oceans and waterways where they cause significant harm to marine life such as turtles and whales,” he said.