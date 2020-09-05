WOOLI CONNECTION: Waern twins leading Sawtell revolution

Wooli twins Angus (ponytail) and Jona (headband) Waern are flourishing on the left flank for North Coast Football club Sawtell Scorpions in the Coastal Premier League. Pictured in action against Taree Wildcats on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Wooli twins Angus (ponytail) and Jona (headband) Waern are flourishing on the left flank for North Coast Football club Sawtell Scorpions in the Coastal Premier League. Pictured in action against Taree Wildcats on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

THE North Coast Football Academy has produced some fine players over the years and Wooli twins Angus and Jona Wearn are no exception.

The prize pair took the National Premier Leagues under-16s by storm as they challenged top sides including Newcastle Jets youth in 2019, but the pair have welcomed a new challenge at Sawtell Scorpions this year.

Wooli twin Jona (headband) Waern is flourishing on the left flank for North Coast Football club Sawtell Scorpions in the Coastal Premier League. Pictured in action against Taree Wildcats on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Donning the green and white stripes for the inaugural Coastal Premier League season, the Waern’s are just two of a number of former NCF Academy graduates to join Sawtell.

Patrolling the left flank, Jona sits in behind Angus in an overlapping system and it is clear to see the pair are on the same wavelength.

Wooli twin Angus (ponytail) Waern is flourishing on the left flank for North Coast Football club Sawtell Scorpions in the Coastal Premier League. Pictured in action against Taree Wildcats on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Fellow NCF Academy graduates have gone on to A-League and NPL academies, most recently Charlie Kelly from the Clarence Valley.

NCF technical director Jack Dover spoke about the pure ability of its Academy stars and believes the next crop have what it takes to make the next step.

“We have a lot of really talented players. It’s just about being provided the right opportunities to progress really. It can be hard in regional areas but they have the talent to get there,” Dover said.

While the CPL has been split back into north and south conferences, the competition has provided a stronger base for development than the original C.Ex Premier League in Coffs Harbour and Academy graduates will likely have a big impact in the coming years.

Sawtell host Northern Storm on Saturday afternoon as their opponents look to bounce back from a shock 3-1 loss to North Coast FC last Saturday.

CPL North Conference Round 2 Fixtures

Boambee FC v North Coast FC, 3pm Saturday at Boambee

Sawtell FC v Northern Storm FC, 3pm Saturday at Sawtell

Coffs Coast Tigers v Coffs City United FC, 5pm Saturday at Polwarth Drive