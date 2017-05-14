Woolgoolga's future going on display

The Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan will be on public exhibition from Wednesday until June 16.

THE long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is about to go on public exhibition.

Coffs Harbour City Council's section leader of local planning, Sharon Smith said the local Woolgoolga community will be pleased to see some features they requested have been included in the Masterplan.

"The overwhelming message from the community was that they wanted to enhance the existing 'green village' characteristics of Woolgoolga with new features to improve the vitality of the town at street level," said Sharon Smith,

"While parking and vehicle access were also hot topics during the extensive consultations, the most valued qualities identified by the community consistently related to the ability to walk, cycle, shop locally and interact with the village as a human, rather than only as a driver."

To help people who have questions about the draft Masterplan and want to speak to someone face-to-face, Ms Smith said a a pop-up information booth is to be set up on the Corner of Beach St and Younger Lane on Wednesday from 9am to 2pm.

"We will also be establishing a temporary 'Parklet' at the information booth," she said.

"A parklet is a small seating area or green space created as a public feature on, or alongside a pavement, very often in a former roadside parking area.

"The aim is to showcase how a street that is more open to pedestrian traffic could operate in a relaxed, outdoor style that would make Woolgoolga a much more comfortable and welcoming place for pedestrians."

The Town Centre Masterplan will be on public exhibition from Wednesday until Friday, June 16.

Work on the draft Masterplan began in 2013 when council gave a review of the old Woolgoolga Town Centre Study 1996 the go-ahead.

Since that time, extensive consultation has been undertaken including a Community Vision Night, Business Confidence Survey, Online Ideas Map, Peer Review, Holiday Park Access Engagement, Traffic and Parking Workshops/Presentations and targeted stakeholder engagement.

The draft town centre Masterplan was prepared by consultants Lat27 using the outcomes of the community engagement, plus input from consultants MRCagney who prepared a separate Traffic and Parking Study to help inform the Masterplan.

From Wednesday, the draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan may be viewed on the 'Have Your Say' section of Council's website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au or at Coffs Harbour City Council's Customer Service Centre in Castle St during normal office hours.

Details of how to make a submission are also available at these locations.