19°
News

Woolgoolga's future going on display

14th May 2017 6:00 AM
The Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan will be on public exhibition from Wednesday until June 16.
The Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan will be on public exhibition from Wednesday until June 16. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is about to go on public exhibition.

Coffs Harbour City Council's section leader of local planning, Sharon Smith said the local Woolgoolga community will be pleased to see some features they requested have been included in the Masterplan.

"The overwhelming message from the community was that they wanted to enhance the existing 'green village' characteristics of Woolgoolga with new features to improve the vitality of the town at street level," said Sharon Smith,

"While parking and vehicle access were also hot topics during the extensive consultations, the most valued qualities identified by the community consistently related to the ability to walk, cycle, shop locally and interact with the village as a human, rather than only as a driver."

To help people who have questions about the draft Masterplan and want to speak to someone face-to-face, Ms Smith said a a pop-up information booth is to be set up on the Corner of Beach St and Younger Lane on Wednesday from 9am to 2pm.

"We will also be establishing a temporary 'Parklet' at the information booth," she said.

"A parklet is a small seating area or green space created as a public feature on, or alongside a pavement, very often in a former roadside parking area.

"The aim is to showcase how a street that is more open to pedestrian traffic could operate in a relaxed, outdoor style that would make Woolgoolga a much more comfortable and welcoming place for pedestrians."

The Town Centre Masterplan will be on public exhibition from Wednesday until Friday, June 16.

Work on the draft Masterplan began in 2013 when council gave a review of the old Woolgoolga Town Centre Study 1996 the go-ahead.

Since that time, extensive consultation has been undertaken including a Community Vision Night, Business Confidence Survey, Online Ideas Map, Peer Review, Holiday Park Access Engagement, Traffic and Parking Workshops/Presentations and targeted stakeholder engagement.

The draft town centre Masterplan was prepared by consultants Lat27 using the outcomes of the community engagement, plus input from consultants MRCagney who prepared a separate Traffic and Parking Study to help inform the Masterplan.

From Wednesday, the draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan may be viewed on the 'Have Your Say' section of Council's website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au or at Coffs Harbour City Council's Customer Service Centre in Castle St during normal office hours.

Details of how to make a submission are also available at these locations.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour city council public consultation woolgoolga woolgoolga town centre masterplan

Woolgoolga's future going on display

Woolgoolga's future going on display

THE long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is about to go on public exhibition.

Look local for Pacific Hwy upgrade quarry contracts

Contracts to supply road building material for the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade have been awarded to nine North Coast quarries.

North Coast quarries awarded Pacific Hwy upgrade contracts.

Suns hold on but by barest of margins

Bryce Allen looks to create a scoring chance for the Coffs Harbour Suns against the Port Macquarie Dolphins.

Coffs Harbour men falter late but still win in last minute thriller.

Here comes the rain

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heavy rain on Sunday which may lead to possible flash flooding with 24 hour totals ranging between 100mm and 200mm.

Severe weather warning issued for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Local Partners

Woolgoolga's future going on display

THE long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is about to go on public exhibition.

Coffs Show is set to light up tonight

SPECTACLE: Check out the C.ex SkyShow Spectacular at the 2017 Coffs Harbour Show on Saturday from 8.30pm.

Coffs Show is set to light up Saturday night

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

TERRI Irwin has finally addressed those Russell Crowe romance rumours.

What's on the small screen this week

Isaiah Firebrace will perform in the Eurovision grand final this morning.

ISAIAH in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice teams fill up.

Huge leap to success

Local lad learning art of dance in the city

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

Pete Murray is coming to town

TOUR TIME: Peter Murray's new tour will hit Coffs for one night only

Pete Murray plays Coffs Coast

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

As New Condition, City Central Position

5B Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $419,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Investment, walk to beach, excellent tenant...

4/2-4 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000 ...

This fully furnished spacious two bedroom townhouse is located in a very neat and quiet complex with only a short walk separating you from the beach, major...

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

House 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Beachfront living at Sapphire Beach...

Lot 11 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 585m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!