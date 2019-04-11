Woolgoolga wraps up a huge year on the water

WATER SPORTS: It's been a massive six months for everyone involved with the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club, with the tight-knit group going from strength to strength.

The club finished its season at the weekend, with four boat crews competing at the Australian titles at Broadbeach.

The masters 140 crew, comprising sweep Trevor Clark, Damien McSkimming, Gary Bell, Peter Burrows and Tim White, were the best performed for Woolgoolga, winning a silver medal.

Bilgola Beach won the gold medal in that particular event.

Big seas wreaked havoc on all clubs during the dramatic carnival, with treacherous conditions ruining the chances of multiple crews.

The open men had little luck on their side after rolling while leading in their first race before snapping an oar in their second start.

The open women didn't fare much better as they were battered in the break and put in three solid rows with no luck.

The masters 200 men were also unsuccessful in their three rows.

The dramatic end to the season hasn't spoiled a breakthrough 2018-19 though, with the club winning medals at country, state and national titles.

Highlights of the year include winning and placing in every division entered in the North Coast premiership, open men winning gold at the Queensland titles and making the finals of the Ocean Thunder series in Sydney and the open women winning bronze at the world titles.

A strong foundation has been built for the Woolgoolga SLSC from this campaign and those involved are already looking forward to next year.