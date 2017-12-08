Woolgoolga to make a boat series splash

Woolgoolga crews will be chasing vital North Coast Boat Series points at Tea Gardens this weekend.

Woolgoolga crews will be chasing vital North Coast Boat Series points at Tea Gardens this weekend. Contributed

THE fourth round of the North Coast Boat Series this weekend sees Woolgoolga crews chasing vital points.

Woolgoolga currently trails Kempsey/Crescent Head on the club championship points table by a significant margin but the local surf lifesaving club has headed down to Tea Gardens with a view to closing that gap.

Coffs Harbour is still in the hunt but will have to perform exceptionally well over the final rounds of the series to close the gap on the top two clubs.

Kempsey/Crescent Head is one of the larger clubs on the North Coast and has many boat crews that will continue to accrue points.

Woolgoolga's boat crews have continually punched above their weight division for many years though and that tradition is sure to continue this weekend, with the crews determined to produce strong results.

The first rowers hit the water at 8am this morning, with 105 crews from the Central Coast, Newcastle and North Coast vying for wins.

The Tea Gardens carnival is one of the largest in the state and is considered a strong warm-up event for the upcoming NSW country and state championships.