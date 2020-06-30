Menu
The Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first networking breakfast this Thursday.
News

Woolgoolga rises for business breakfast

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jun 2020 12:30 AM
NETWORKING has always been a critical tool business and it may become more so as people look to bounce back in uncertain economic times.

The Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their first network breakfast since the coronavirus shutdown at C.ex Woolgoolga this Thursday.

The special guest will be Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh.

In recognising the challenge businesses face as a result of the coronavirus the Chamber is also offering free membership for the rest of 2020.

The offer gives members unlimited access to membership benefits which include discounted tickets to the networking breakfast.

The breakfast will be held at 7am on Thursday July 9 at Walters Bistro, C.ex Woolgoolga and costs $30 for non-members and $25 for members.

Tickets are limited due to social distancing rules and the Chamber said they are selling fast so bookings are essential.

Register via Eventbrite at woopibusinessbreakfastjuly.eventbrite.com.au

