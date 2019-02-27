Woolgoolga multipurpose centre looking like a sure thing

COMBINED EFFORT: Federal and state Labor will contribute $12 million to the Woolgoolga Multipurpose Centre.

FEDERAL and NSW Labor have announced joint funding of $12 million to build a multipurpose centre in Woolgoolga.

The announcement follows a pledge made by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier this month to commit $8 million to the centre.

Announcing the commitment today, Federal Shadow Assistant Minister for Infrastructure Pat Conroy and NSW Shadow Minister for Sport Lynda Voltz said the funding would deliver a facility that has been in planning for more than 10 years.

"Project convenor Alastair Milroy and his committee have driven this project, supported by local Rotary and Lions clubs,” Mr Conroy said.

"The centre will be a valuable community asset for indoor sports, concerts, functions and cultural events.”

The centre will be built in Solitary Islands Way, West Woolgoolga, opposite Woolgoolga High School, on land owned by Coffs Harbour Council.

NSW Labor will commit $8 million for stage one, which includes two indoor basketball/netball courts, an administration area and foyer, retractable seating for 2,000, amenities and car parking.

Federal Labor will commit $4 million for stage two, which includes a stage, multi-purpose room, outdoor café and amenities.

Ms Voltz said the project demonstrates how Federal and State Labor are working together to deliver for the community.

"The NSW Liberals and Nationals are not working with their Federal colleagues, and aren't including Scott Morrison in their campaigns,” Ms Voltz said.

Tony Judge, the NSW Country Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour, praised the perseverance of the committee.

"Alastair Milroy is the local hero of the day. He's delivering something great for our community. His team have been dogged in their persistence, networking and planning to secure this funding,” Mr Judge said.

"Without their leadership this project would still be on the planning board.”

Patrick Deegan, the Federal Labor candidate for Page, said people in the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches area north of Coffs Harbour were lacking in facilities for youth activities.

"The indoor sports facilities in Coffs are stretched beyond their availability,” Mr Deegan said.

"A multipurpose centre will support indoor sports such as basketball and futsal, and will also provide a large public venue for community gatherings.”