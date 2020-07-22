Woolgoolga MTB Festival cancelled on eve of Coffs event

THE annual Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival has been cancelled as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to disrupt events on the North Coast in 2020.

Just days before the Coastal MountainBike Series was set to get underway at Coffs Harbour’s Cows With Guns trails on Saturday, the beloved three-day bicycle bonanza was officially called off on the Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Club Facebook page.

“With a sad heart we have had to cancel this year’s mountain bike festival,” a club spokesperson said on Monday.

Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Club announced on Facebook that the 2020 Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival was cancelled.

Originally set to take place over May 2 and 3, the event was postponed to August 1 and 2 but organisers said it simply wasn’t possible in the current climate.

“There were multiple things that needed to align to make the event happen this year, unfortunately COVID was the main hurdle we couldn’t get past,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes with added disappointment as the region has been experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to the isolation and exercise elements of the sport.

“Mountain biking has taken off in the Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley regions as people invest in a hobby,” the spokesperson said.

“The local scene has exploded and there are so many more people out on bikes and loving it.”

While this year’s event has been called off, organisers are hoping to see a big turnout at next year’s festival.

“We would of loved to see all those new frothers out supporting this event but next year will be even better,” they said.

Action from the 2017 Trailstar Woolgoolga Enduro mountain bike bike event.

“Thank you for your support and keep an eye out for next year’s event.”

Coffs Harbour will host the opening leg of the inaugural Coastal MountainBike series with stops scheduled for Grafton’s Bom Bom State Forest, Nambucca and New Italy among other locations.

The opening leg was set to take place in Kempsey earlier in the year but had been postponed to November 1, leaving Coffs Harbour as the first host to go ahead.

Saturday racing will take place at the Cows With Guns trails at Pine Creek, while Sunday’s gruelling NSW North Coast Enduro Series event will be held at the Sawmill trails in Bonville.