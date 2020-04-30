Woolgoolga mourns an influential community leader

Dr More, the local Woolgoolga GP for the last 40 years who had a great influence in the completion of the new Sikh Temple, has passed away aged 68.

THE Woolgoolga community is mourning the loss of an influential community leader, Dr Amarjit Singh More.

Dr More had been a general practitioner in Woolgoolga for four decades and over this time has left an imprint on countless lives - many of which he saved.

He'll be remembered as a humble, kind-hearted family man who was dedicated to serving the community.

His passion for the community was undeniable when he spoke to The Advocate last year, ahead of the opening of the new Sikh Temple on Hasting St of which he played a pivotal role in its fundraising and construction.

The temple was built on the site of the First Sikh Temple of Australia. Dr More, whose family spans generations in Woolgoolga, was a teenager when his parents became involved in the building of this first temple.

He recalled fondly how the headmaster at his school, Woolgoolga High School, had been heavily involved in the establishment of the temple which opened in 1968.

In fact all of Woolgoolga threw their support behind the build, Dr More had said.

A few decades later it was realised a bigger temple would need to be constructed due to the fast growing Sikh community. Following on in his parents footsteps Dr More helped to make this happen.

It took around 20 years of planning, fundraising and construction for the new temple to become a reality.

"It took 22 years to complete the Taj Mahal," Dr More had joked.

"Foremost it is a place of worship for Sikhs but it's more than that - it's about bringing together individuals and communities."

"We are one, the temple belongs to all of Woolgoolga and all of Australia. Everyone is welcome irrespective of colour, creed or religion.

"We'd love to have you here, to tell you our story, share our service and our food."

Dr More passed away on Saturday, April 25, at the age of 68. He's survived by his wife, his four children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Hundreds of tributes have since poured in from devastated locals on social media.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh, remembered him as a 'kind-hearted soul.'

"Everyone will have their own memories of him and he will be remembered as a kind-hearted soul who gave everything for his family and his local community," Mr Singh said.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on funerals, friends and family who wish to farewell Dr More are being encouraged to line the streets of Woolgoolga from 11.30am Friday, May 1 to acknowledge the funeral procession.

The route will begin from Queen St, Trafalgar St, Nightingale St, Market St, Queen St, Ocean St, Woolgoolga Headland, Pollack Esplanade, Beach St, Scarborough St, to finish at Hastings St at the new First Sikh Temple.

Community members are reminded to be mindful of social distancing laws.