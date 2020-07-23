Woolgoolga hosts first netball carnival of the season

Coffs Harbour Netball Association representative side takes on Grafton Netball Association at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.

NETBALL associations travelled from far and wide to take part in the first representative competition of the season at Woolgoola on Sunday.

Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Grafton, Lower Clarence and Nambucca Netball Associations were among local regions participating across a number of age groups.

Lower Clarence Netball Association representative side in action at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.

COVID-19 put the start of the netball season on hold, causing fears of a cancellations among each of the individual associations but Netball NSW reacted quickly to salvage the season.

There was uncertainty over representative duties, but associations have worked hard to ensure these competitions creating a platform for junior development are able to go ahead.

The next round of Regional League North Coast competition will take place on July 26.