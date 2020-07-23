Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Netball Association representative side takes on Grafton Netball Association at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Coffs Harbour Netball Association representative side takes on Grafton Netball Association at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Netball

Woolgoolga hosts first netball carnival of the season

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL associations travelled from far and wide to take part in the first representative competition of the season at Woolgoola on Sunday.

Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Grafton, Lower Clarence and Nambucca Netball Associations were among local regions participating across a number of age groups.

 

Lower Clarence Netball Association representative side in action at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Lower Clarence Netball Association representative side in action at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.

 

COVID-19 put the start of the netball season on hold, causing fears of a cancellations among each of the individual associations but Netball NSW reacted quickly to salvage the season.

There was uncertainty over representative duties, but associations have worked hard to ensure these competitions creating a platform for junior development are able to go ahead.

The next round of Regional League North Coast competition will take place on July 26.

regional league north coast representative netball
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE BRINK: Laurie named in Panthers NRL squad

        premium_icon ON THE BRINK: Laurie named in Panthers NRL squad

        Rugby League Iluka product edges closer to an NRL debut after being named in Penrith’s Round 11 squad.

        Join your Coffs Coast team for morning tea

        premium_icon Join your Coffs Coast team for morning tea

        News We're keen to help you make the most of the new online format

        $3.2m training hub opens as Coffs’ healthcare industry booms

        premium_icon $3.2m training hub opens as Coffs’ healthcare industry booms

        News The opening comes as city anticipates boom in health jobs in 2021.

        ’Cockroach of the ocean’ less picky than first thought

        premium_icon ’Cockroach of the ocean’ less picky than first thought

        News Attempts to understand ‘diabolic’ problem continue in Coffs Harbour