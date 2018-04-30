Woolgoolga home with room to move

This Woolgoolga home is Vision Property's Pick of the Week

VISION PROPERTY SALES PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT BRAD VINES' Property Pick of the Week is this Woolgoolga home.

Brad, tell us about this home:

This neatly presented home boasts room to move, a fantastic layout and will suit large families, home office use, or even the capabilities of converting down stairs to a granny flat.

Located in an elevated position, level to the road, this property is only a short three-minute drive to the main street of Woolgoolga, including its beaches, shops and cafes.

The immaculate home offers four bedrooms and an office plus an extra utility room which could easily convert to a fifth bedroom.

There are two well separated living rooms, a sitting or reading room and an impressive rear balcony offering an elevated outlook across the rear of the 3776sqm property.

If you have been looking for a home with space and privacy than this is a must to inspect. There is room for a boat or caravan, a double lock-up garage and plenty of storage.

With very little to do but move in and enjoy this is an appealing home in an ideal location.

What is your favourite feature of this home:

My favourite feature of this home is without doubt the open and private outlook from the windows and covered deck at the rear of the home. The home overlooks the entire bock and sits high capturing the breeze and treed surrounds.

Who will be interested in buying this home:

This is an ideal home for those who appreciate privacy and room to move. You can enjoy peace and quiet in a bush-like setting yet be only a short three minute drive to Woolgoolga town centre and its beaches, shops and cafes.

WOOLGOOLGA

149 Newmans Rd

5 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $659,000

INSPECT: Saturday May 5 12-12.30pm

CONTACT: Vision Property Sales, Brad Vines 0423 511 934 or Alex Douglass 0435 731 113