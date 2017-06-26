Woolgoolga home is LJ Hooker agent David Tompkins' pick of the week

LJ HOOKER WOOLGOOLGA SELLING AGENT DAVID TOMPKINS' Property Pick of the Week is this ocean view Woolgoolga home.

David, tell us about this home:

This home has a warm character to it with considerable thought put into the design to suit the block and maximise the ocean views and privacy while also retaining the easy level access.

The high timber lined ceiling with apex window engage you as you enter the home.

All the bedrooms are a generous size and the lower level has the potential to be self -contained.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The ocean and hinterland views are gorgeous and hard to look away from.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

A professional couple would be ideally suited to this home. It is low maintenance with plenty of bang for your buck and a home they will be proud to show off to friends.

WOOLGOOLGA

14 Houlahan Cl

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $565,000

INSPECT: Wednesday June 28,y 12 to 12.45pm

CONTACT: David Tompkins, LJHooker Woolgoolga 0404 158 364