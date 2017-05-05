Woolgoolga headland home set to break record

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

It's no secret that Woolgoolga has become a real estate hotspot in recent years, but a new listing stands to put the seaside enclave on the luxury property map.

The architecturally stunning headland home at 43 Ocean St has hit the market at $2.1 million; a figure that, if achieved, will smash the local residential sale record for the town.

The current residential record for Woolgoolga stands at $1.375 million; a figure achieved in February this year for an original house on the headland at 5 Arthur St which was offered for sale for only the second time since 1975.

While there have been several sales on the headland in recent years in excess of $1-million, Cardow & Partners Woolgoolga co-listing agent Peter Mitchell said none of them compare to 43 Ocean St.

"This property is pure luxury, built to the highest quality to suit its elevated, northern headland aspect while being protected from the southerly winds,” he said.

"There is such attention to detail and quality, they haven't left anything out.”

The home is set across spit levels and incorporates five bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple living spaces and spectacular ocean and island views.

"It's a really exciting home, and it's certainly the spot everyone wants to be; ask any local and they'll tell you they'd love to live on the headland,” Mr Mitchell said.

While Mr Mitchell believes the home could well be snapped up by a local buyer, it is being marketed nationally.

You can see inside this incredible house in Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, or view online.