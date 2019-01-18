Menu
ENJOYING THE CHALLENGE: Woolgoolga's Ocean Thunder crews at Dee Why Beach.
Woolgoolga crews are embracing sticking it to the best

Sam Flanagan
18th Jan 2019 2:46 PM
SURF LIFESAVING: This summer has been an excellent learning experience for the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club's surf boat crews as they've consistently gone head to head with the best in the country.

The group has just returned from round three of the Ocean Thunder series in Sydney, with male team member Neil Baker saying it was another highly competitive event.

"We were happy with how we went on the weekend, finishing 16th out of 24 teams isn't too bad,” Baker said.

"The women did quite well, they made the semis and were knocked out.

"The conditions were really good, it was flat.

"It was probably the best conditions we've had so far.”

The women's semi-final appearance marked redemption for the group after they had their hopes dashed by a rogue wave in the qualifying finals in the previous round of the series.

For Baker, he's just loving testing himself against some of the nation's premier athletes.

"The best thing about it is racing against the best teams in Australia consistently,” he said.

"Instead of getting just one crack a year at them, we get five.

"I've learnt you can't be fit enough for racing.”

With just two weeks until the final round of the series, Baker said the Woolgoolga crews would be solely focused on securing their best finishes.

"We want to make the finals, which is the top 15... we think that's very achievable.

"We'll be working on our fitness and our run at the end of the race between now and the final round to make sure we're ready.”

The final round of the Ocean Thunder series is being held at Dee Why beach on Saturday, February 2.

