Woolgoolga Beach turns movie theatre

WATCHING a film, under the stars, picnic blanket and a hot chocolate, the sound of waves crashing behind you...doesn't get much better right?

That's exactly what locals and visitors to Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches will get to experience next month as the annual Bollywood on the Beach is held at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

As part of the exciting Curryfest 2018 agenda, Bollywood Movies in the Park returns to kick off festivities on September 28.

Food and drink vendors will set up shop on the reserve, along with a huge outdoor cinema screen so people can come and enjoy a movie in comfort.

This year, Basmati Blues will play on the big screen.

Basmati Blues tells the story of American scientist Linda (award-winning Brie Larson) who creates a genetically modified rice.

Her boss sends her to India to sell it to rural farmers, and while initially ignorant about the country, is brought to earth by the savvy but welcoming Indians.

She falls for a college-educated farmer Rajit, who fights for the rights of local farmers. When she discovers the business deal will destroy the farmers way of life, she and Rajit must work together to stop it.

Enjoy the treats on offer during the night, pack a picnic basket full of goodies, bring your camp chairs or picnic blankets and head down to Woolgoolga Beach Reserve from 6pm on Friday, September 28.

The movie will commence on dusk.