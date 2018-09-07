Menu
COURSE SET: Orienteer Oscar Woolford taking part in a club event. Alec Watt
Sport

Woolfords in NSW schools orienteering team

7th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
IF all goes to plan three Woolford brother will compete with the NSW All Schools orienteering team taking part in the national championships in South Australia in the October holidays.

The family nature of orienteering is emphasised with four lots of siblings among the 16-strong team and four travelling reserves.

Oscar Woolford is in the senior boys team with brother Sam in the junior squad.

Due to a late withdrawal, another brother, Jamie, has now been promoted from travelling reserve into the junior boys team.　

The students will have a heavy schedule over October 1-3.

After travelling to Adelaide they will first run in the three national schools events - sprint, individual and relay - while also taking part in events around Renmark and the Adelaide Hills.

