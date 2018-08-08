Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor's Federal candidate for the seat of Cowper Andrew Woodward.
Labor's Federal candidate for the seat of Cowper Andrew Woodward. Trevor Veale
News

Woodward's 50-point plan to win Cowper

10th Aug 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward has given a detailed list of issues he would seek to address if voted in as the Federal Member for Cowper next year.

Mr Woodward's candidacy was this week buoyed by news The Nationals incumbent Luke Hartsuyker would be retiring from politics after 17-years in the seat, prompting The Nats to pre-select an untried and untested candidate.

Mr Hartsuyker's decision not to re-contest the seat of Cowper after six election victories, is "a chance for the Mid North Coast to make a clean break toward a positive new future under Labor," Mr Woodward said.

The Bellingen-based ALP candidate contested the seat of Warringah for the party at the last election against former Prime Minister Tony Abbott. 

"I acknowledge Mr Hartsuyker for his service to the parliament and community since 2001," Mr Woodward said. "I applaud him for last year supporting in Parliament the vote on marriage equality which went against his own personal stated position.

"I wish him and his family well in his retirement.

"However, a parliamentarian is only as good as the party they represent and the ideology they subscribe to.

"In this case, the people of Coffs Harbour, the Mid-North Coast and, since 2016, Port Macquarie, have been let down by Mr Hartsuyker and the National Party since 2001."

In a press release, Mr Woodward listed a string of criticisms against the incumbent Nationals member.

"Let us never forget, Mr Hartsuyker."

"Mr Hartsuyker's legacy is one of under achievement and lost opportunity."

He then outlined the focal issues of his own campaign.

Among the issues raised are employment, youth unemployment, primary industry jobs, weekend penalty rates, jobs growth, economic development, public school funding, domestic violence, pensions, subsidised child care, public hospital waiting lists, rural doctor shortages, affordable housing, property ownership, Cowper's poverty line, generational disadvantage, NBN fibre-to-the-node, climate change, the Great Koala National Park, the Commonwealth Marine Park and the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

 

Read Mr Woodward's plan for Cowper here.

Related Items

Show More
andrew woodward australian labor party cowper politics
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    New home will mean more food rescued

    premium_icon New home will mean more food rescued

    News Over the past four years more than 200 tonnes of excess food from 50 local food businesses has fed people in our community.

    • 10th Aug 2018 4:00 PM
    Red tape around Coffs icon turns heads on the highway

    Red tape around Coffs icon turns heads on the highway

    News No need for concern as Big Banana get wrapped up.

    New vending machine a win for Bello residents

    New vending machine a win for Bello residents

    News BELLINGEN residents can now redeem cash for their plastic containers

    Coffs businesses back the WRC's 2018 return

    Coffs businesses back the WRC's 2018 return

    News Kennards Hire Rally Australia returns to the Coffs Coast in November

    Local Partners