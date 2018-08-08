Woodward's 50-point plan to win Cowper

Labor's Federal candidate for the seat of Cowper Andrew Woodward.

Labor's Federal candidate for the seat of Cowper Andrew Woodward. Trevor Veale

LABOR candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward has given a detailed list of issues he would seek to address if voted in as the Federal Member for Cowper next year.

Mr Woodward's candidacy was this week buoyed by news The Nationals incumbent Luke Hartsuyker would be retiring from politics after 17-years in the seat, prompting The Nats to pre-select an untried and untested candidate.

Mr Hartsuyker's decision not to re-contest the seat of Cowper after six election victories, is "a chance for the Mid North Coast to make a clean break toward a positive new future under Labor," Mr Woodward said.

The Bellingen-based ALP candidate contested the seat of Warringah for the party at the last election against former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Andrew Woodward contests Cowper: Andrew Woodward talks about his election platform.

"I acknowledge Mr Hartsuyker for his service to the parliament and community since 2001," Mr Woodward said. "I applaud him for last year supporting in Parliament the vote on marriage equality which went against his own personal stated position.

"I wish him and his family well in his retirement.

"However, a parliamentarian is only as good as the party they represent and the ideology they subscribe to.

"In this case, the people of Coffs Harbour, the Mid-North Coast and, since 2016, Port Macquarie, have been let down by Mr Hartsuyker and the National Party since 2001."

In a press release, Mr Woodward listed a string of criticisms against the incumbent Nationals member.

"Let us never forget, Mr Hartsuyker."

"Mr Hartsuyker's legacy is one of under achievement and lost opportunity."

He then outlined the focal issues of his own campaign.

Among the issues raised are employment, youth unemployment, primary industry jobs, weekend penalty rates, jobs growth, economic development, public school funding, domestic violence, pensions, subsidised child care, public hospital waiting lists, rural doctor shortages, affordable housing, property ownership, Cowper's poverty line, generational disadvantage, NBN fibre-to-the-node, climate change, the Great Koala National Park, the Commonwealth Marine Park and the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

Read Mr Woodward's plan for Cowper here.