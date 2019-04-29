Woodward makes no bones about it 'put Nationals last'

LABOR candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward has urged the party faithful and swinging voters in Cowper to put The Nationals last in finalising his preferences today.

Despite independent candidate for Cowper, Rob Oakeshott ruling out any preference deals on Friday, Mr Woodward has called on voters to put Mr Oakeshott second behind him, and Greens candidate Lauren Edwards third.

Mr Woodward was insistent voters should place Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan last on the ballot vote.

"When people go to vote in this year's federal election, they should remember two critical things. One, we'll all be better off with a Labor voice inside a Labor Government. Two, put the Nationals last. They don't deserve your vote," Mr Woodward said.

Australian Labor Party candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward. TREVOR VEALE

"The cuts, chaos and division of the Liberals and Nationals have to end.

"We need Labor's good policy, stability and focus on fairness.

He said a vote for Labor was a vote for change while a vote for the Nationals is 'a vote for more of the same'.

"A vote for minor parties and independents will not deliver the change we badly need. Indeed, it could result in Scott Morrison and the Nationals remaining in power," he said.

Matthew Deans

"Labor has a positive plan for Australia. In this campaign alone, we have set the agenda with the Medicare cancer plan; addressing domestic violence; increasing support for childcare and helping pensioners cope with dental costs.

"Locally, Labor has a plan to address the critical problems on the coast and ensure we have a positive, prosperous and sustainable future.

"Addressing the youth unemployment crisis; protecting the environment; reducing inequality and increasing trust in government are what locals want fixed."