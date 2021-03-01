Wooden bridges set to go after huge State spend

From Left: Coffs Harbour City Council's Acting Section Leader Project Delivery Tom Handel, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh, Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby and Mayor Denise Knight. 11 timber bridges like the Hosche Bridge on Fridays Creek Road in Upper Orara will be replaced across the Coffs Harbour LGA through the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program. Photo: Tim Jarrett

From Left: Coffs Harbour City Council's Acting Section Leader Project Delivery Tom Handel, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh, Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby and Mayor Denise Knight. 11 timber bridges like the Hosche Bridge on Fridays Creek Road in Upper Orara will be replaced across the Coffs Harbour LGA through the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Timber bridges may be a quaint addition to rural landscapes, but underneath every wooden wonder is a tale of preservation costing many a pretty penny.

Now, thanks to a State Government program, Coffs Harbour will be saying goodbye to a few more timber bridges and welcome concrete and steel structures that will stand the test of time.

While cheaper to construct, the average lifespan on a timber bridge is around 20 years and throughout that time they are regularly assessed and repaired at a significant cost to regional councils, particularly on the North Coast.

Through the Fixing Country Bridges program, $4.5 million will be spent replacing 11 of Coffs Harbour City Council's 52 wooden structures.

11 timber bridges like the Hosche Bridge on Fridays Creek Road in Upper Orara will be replaced across the Coffs Harbour LGA through the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Concrete and steel bridges have a lifespan of 100 years, with the potential for some to last much longer.

Council's Director of Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby said the issue of wooden bridges had become "problematic" and the program would allow Council to "get in front of the game" by freeing them up to direct resources to their remaining bridges.

"I think this is a brave move by the State Government … it will have a major impact on the local communities because if that bridge isn't there many of those people can't get to town and kids can't get to school."

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight was equally pleased, emphasising that the program wasn't just about fixing Council's budget bottom line, but about connecting the community.

Speaking at one of the bridges slated for replacement, Hosche Bridge on Fridays Creek Rd, Ms Knight said the issue of safety was also paramount with emergency services vehicles needing safe access.

As timber bridges get older, load ratings can change meaning certain sized vehicles are no longer able to use them. . Photo: Tim Jarrett

"Timber bridges for years have just been crumbling and it's great to have the State Government get rid of them and get concrete and steel in there that will last 100 years is fantastic," she said.

The bridge replacements are expected to be completed in two years and Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said on top of easing the financial burden on Councils, the program would create jobs.

"I'm glad that in my electorate we are going to see new bridges under this new round of funding because I know what a difference they will make to entire communities," he said.

The bridges in line for replacement are Bobo Bridge, Archers, Hosche, Cassidys, Becketts, Craiges, Mardells, Little Nymboida, Williams, Hallgaths, McClellands.