A teenager has faced court charged with manufacturing an explosive device after he allegedly carried a bomb on to a bus.
Crime

Boy charged over making bombs

19th Mar 2019 1:07 PM

The 16-year-old boy first came to police attention after the teenager reportedly intended to self-harm on March 5.

Police found CCTV vision from a bus and statements that allegedly showed the Woodcroft boy had an explosive device with him on a bus.

The bomb was not set off and no one was harmed.

His house was searched and other devices were allegedly found.

On Tuesday, police opposed bail in the Adelaide Youth Court and asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to review the case file.

He was remanded in custody to face court in May.

You don't have to suffer alone. If you want to talk to someone, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636

