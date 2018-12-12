Menu
Woodchipper death victim Bruce Saunders.
Woodchipper murder trial: IT woes delay court process

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Dec 2018 9:15 AM | Updated: 1:28 PM
INFORMATION technology problems have complicated the trial process for three people charged over the Goomboorian woodchipper murder, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Sharon Graham, 54, Gregory Lee Roser, 59 and Peter John Koenig, 62, are charged with murder and attempting to pervert justice over the death of Nambour's Bruce Saunders.

Police told the court USB sticks containing information required by defence lawyers did not appear to have worked properly.

"There seems to be an issue with the USB," the prosecutor said, explaining that the defence "didn't seem to be able to open" some files.

"It's strange, because each USB is the same, but each defendant says they can't get different things."

The problem was "what's on the USBs and what can be opened and what can't be opened."

Adjourning the case until January 21, magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered police to advise defendants to tell the court if there are any further problems.

"These people are in custody; it's important to keep this moving along," he said.

The three were arrested on May 30 and are accused of conspiring to murder Mr Saunders, whose death involved an industrial grade woodchipper in November last year, on a Tinana Rd, Goomboorian property.

