Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We really are living in the Lucky Country.
We really are living in the Lucky Country. candice84
Opinion

I won't break out the Barnesy tunes this Australia Day

by GREG BRAY, ON A LIGHTER NOTE
26th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Folks, at the risk of being booted out of this country, I'm going to admit Australia Day isn't celebrated in a big way here at Bray Manor.

I understand New Zealand is nice this time of year.

Anyway, on a sliding scale, Australia Day festivities fall below Christmas, Easter, Mother's Day and Anzac Day but ranks higher than Father's Day, May Day and the Queen's Birthday.

Apparently, my birthday doesn't count because it's not a public holiday; yet.

So today you won't find me waving a plastic, Chinese-made Aussie flag and parading about the yard in my thongs, budgie smugglers, zinc cream and towelling hat with a boxing kangaroo towel draped over my shoulders, a stubby in one hand and a meat pie in the other, while yodelling along to Land Down Under and Khe Sanh.

That's because I'm at work and this sort of activity is frowned upon; especially the budgie smugglers.

But Australia is a tough country to love.

A simple stroll through the bush or a paddle at the beach can be an exercise in death defiance. And there are bits of this wide, brown land that I'm never going to be particularly fond of. Especially the bits getting wider and browner.

Crushing droughts are followed by biblical deluges, so before you can say "Struth it's damp!" we're floating downstream on our roofs surrounded by the carcasses of animals who died of thirst.

Still, I am genuinely grateful to be living in a pretty amazing part of the world.

While things could be better, they could also be much worse.

And this is reflected in the beaming faces of all the new Australians who will officially take the Ocker Oath today.

Many come from countries where all the underground resources are tapped out, the factories have closed, the population are doing wonders with trotters, hooves and cabbage at tea time and their major export appears to be desperate, young people.

They, and we, really are living in the Lucky Country. But I'm still not going to make a song and dance about it.

Find Greg Bray at gregbraywriter.word press.com or Facebook: Greg Bray - Writer

More Stories

australia day greg bray humour lucky country ocker oath on a lighter note
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bold political move to stand solo

    Bold political move to stand solo

    News From a Green in Cowper to an independent in Coffs Harbour

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Jail shock for children of convicted rapist, domestic violence perp

    Greens are surprised but supportive

    premium_icon Greens are surprised but supportive

    News The Greens respond to Sally Townley's big announcement

    Dedicated locals receive Australia Day honours

    Dedicated locals receive Australia Day honours

    News Several locals awarded Order of Australia honours today.