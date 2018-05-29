Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton had its first taste of women's AFL on the weekend.
Grafton had its first taste of women's AFL on the weekend. Ebony Stansfield
AFL

Women's AFL continues to grow

29th May 2018 12:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Breakers women ignored their bye and instead travelled to Grafton for the inaugural match played by a Tigers women's outfit.

The scoreboard was irrelevant in what is hoped to be just the first of three demonstration matches staged in Grafton with a view towards forming a team to play in next season's competition.

In Port Macquarie, the perfect start to the season that Sawtell/Toormina's women had enjoyed came to a halt with the home team winning a thriller by two points.

Keira Bassett and Alana Hanson both kicked two goals for the Saints but it wasn't quite enough to get the girls over the line after the Saints led by 12 point at the final change.

The Breakers men beat Grafton by 70 points.

A five goal to one blitz in the third quarter saw the Breakers put the result beyond doubt. Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt booted seven goals for the victors while Aden van Ryswyk chipped in with five.

Sawtell/Toormina kicked six goals to one in the second quarter to go to the long break with a healthy seven goal lead in the top of the ladder clash against Port Macquarie.

The final margin of 95 points was helped by Josh Little kicking four goals.

AFL NORTH COAST

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

4.2 10.5 16.919.15 (129)

PORT MACQUARIE

2.2 3.6 3.94.10 (34)

Goals - Saw: J. Little 4, J. Angel 3, J. Perks 3, C. Perks 3, H. Bird 2, L. Draper-Bell, B. Lee, A. Boatfield, C. Day. Port: B. Badenoch 2, R. Irwin, Z. Sparke.

COFFS BREAKERS

5.2 10.4 15.619.14 (128)

GRAFTON

0.5 4.5 5.78.10 (58)

Goals - Coffs: N. Stanlan-Velt 7, A. Van Ryswyk 5, L. Valdes 3, L. Morrison, B. Russo, A. Norman, S. Burow. Graf: L. Glover 4, E. Olsen, L. Stanford, K. Francis, D. McPhillips.

Women

Port Macquarie 4.4 (28) def Sawtell/Toormina 4.2 (26)

afl north coast afl north coast women coffs breakers ellem oval grafton tigers
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Panthers prevail after positive performance

    premium_icon Panthers prevail after positive performance

    Rugby League FOR the second time this season Sawtell has gotten the better of Orara Valley.

    • 29th May 2018 12:30 AM
    Bombers, Lions and Storm on song in front of goal

    premium_icon Bombers, Lions and Storm on song in front of goal

    Soccer Men's Premier League round sees high scoring from the victors.

    • 29th May 2018 12:30 AM
    Suns men turn up the heat to take first win

    premium_icon Suns men turn up the heat to take first win

    Basketball Coffs Harbour mens team records first basketball win of 2018.

    • 29th May 2018 12:30 AM
    So close but so far for Snappers, Marlins

    premium_icon So close but so far for Snappers, Marlins

    Rugby Union Snappers and Marlins nearly pulled off upset MNC Rugby victories.

    • 29th May 2018 12:30 AM

    Local Partners