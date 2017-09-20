22°
Women's AFL coming back in town

Women's AFL action returns to Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Women's AFL action returns to Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

WOMEN'S AFL is returning to the Coffs Coast.

On Saturday North Coast will field at least two teams against the Inverell Saints at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus. Matches will be played in a round-robin format of 10 minutes a half. The first match is at 10am.

The matches are open to any woman aged 16 years or older. No experience is necessary and female AFL staff will be on hand to run a free skills clinic for anyone that's new to the game.

"We've had a lot of feedback from women that play other winter sports that they're keen to try AFL but the earlier matches have clashed with their other commitments,” AFL North Coast's Paul Taylor said.

"Winter sports are now finished for the year and we're expecting to have a whole new influx of first-time players.”

Contact Alana Hanson on 0413963860 for information.

