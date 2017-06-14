21°
Women take to the field in history making AFL moment

14th Jun 2017 2:00 AM
GIRLS KICKING GOALS: The Ballina Bombers women's AFL team will play against a combined AFL North Coast team in an historic first on Saturday.
HISTORY will be made on Saturday when the first ever women's AFL match will be played on the North Coast.

This ground-breaking match will be between a composite North Coast team and the Ballina Bombers women's team in Grafton.

The North Coast team will comprise the local trail blazers who have been involved in the recent come and try activities and have been training regularly ever since.

AFL North Coast operations co-ordinator Paul Taylor said that the staging of this historic match reflects the growth in interest in female football.

"AFL Women's captured a lot of people's imagination and really helped build interest locally,” Taylor said.

"We had over 20 women take part in the come and try days, together with some of our older youth girls.

"Staging this match is the next step in the progression towards having club based teams playing in a North Coast competition.

"There are still opportunities for more women to get involved either in the game at Grafton on Saturday or in matches in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour in the coming months.

"Anyone interested in joining in and being part of a growing movement should contact our office on 66596000.”

The advent of women's AFL builds upon the success of the youth girls competition that was introduced this season.

What started as a four team competition already looks highly likely to expand to either five or six teams in 2018.

With more than 120 girls now registered and playing competitive footy, there's a production line that will ensure youth girls and women's football goes from strength to strength.

Taylor said not only is there a growing player base, there's also a strong pathway developing.

"Georgia Breward and Lilly Doyle have both represented NSW/ACT at national championships while still living on the North Coast,” he said.

It won't be long before we get a second North Coast player joining Nikki Wallace in the AFLW as our girls and women's competitions get stronger.”

The first bounce for the women's match at Grafton is at 12.50pm.

For further information about female footy please contact the AFL Northern NSW office on 66596000.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  afl north coast afl nsw/act ballina bombers women's afl

