Women Suns back in town and men oh so close

IT was supposed to be an arm wrestle for Coffs Harbour's female Suns but they waltzed away from Tamworth in their Waratah League clash.

Needing a win to stay in the hunt for a top four finish, the Suns led Tamworth by eight points at the major break but went on a scoring rampage in the second half.

Led by Jessi Reeves who finished the night with a game high 20 points, the Suns scored 28 points to seven in the third quarter to blow the game out of the water and then went on with the job in the final stanza to make the final scoreline 97-57.

There was plenty of scoring assistance for Reeves with Ashleigh Fasala, Emily Crampton and Felicity Cook all scoring 13 points while Jasmine Host chipped in with 12 of her own.

The men's team were taking on a Tamworth team that was top of the Division 1 table and came within a whisker of causing an upset.

The Suns trailed by 13 points shortly before the end of the first quarter and by 11 at half time.

After the break Coffs Harbour produced its best basketball of the season to not only get back into the contest but with only four minutes remaining lead by four points.

Jah Soloai was a giant around the boards scoring 27 points while the teenaged Mitch Mihai produced his best performance at the men's level with 15. Forde Heatley chipped in with 13.

It wasn't quite enough though as Tamworth handled the late minutes better and went on run of 10 unanswered points before winning 77-72.

The result leaves the men with a .500 record after eight games but the Suns should get back to the positive side of the ledger this Saturday with a home game against Norths Bears.