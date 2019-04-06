Women set to ball out in 2019

GET IT STARTED: Nicole Howarth is looking forward to the 2019 season.

BASKETBALL: The Coffs Harbour Suns women's team has had more than six months dwelling on heartbreak.

Finishing top of the table last year in the Waratah League Division One competition, the Suns weren't able to finish the job as they fell to the Wagga Wagga Blaze in the grand final.

Suns player Nicole Howarth said that loss had stoked a fire in their belly.

"Absolutely it's driving us, there's always room for improvement and we're looking to finish at the top,” Howarth said.

"That loss taught us not to expect anything. Everything we do throughout the year will impact us at the end of the year so we're working hard now to make sure we do everything right when it matters at the end of the season.

"The expectation this year is to at least make the final four weekend in August.”

Howarth said the squad had undergone an overhaul in the off-season and the team's fortunes might be determined by an experienced campaigner and some energetic rookies.

"There's been a fair few changes, there's only six players remaining in a squad of 16,” she said.

"We've had some girls step up from our U18s team so they'll definitely be worth keeping an eye on.

"Jordi Woods is back and she was a major player for us last year and drove us to the grand final. So hopefully she can do a similar job and carry the team a long way again.”

The Suns begin their 2019 campaign tonight against the Dubbo Rams.

"The Rams have an American import on their team so I'm sure it's going to be a challenge,” Howarth said.

The Suns v Rams game is on tonight at 5pm at Sportz Central.

The Suns men's team are in action from 7pm as they go to work against the Newcastle Hunters.

The men's team are three-from-three so far this season at home.