Winners of Women in Music awards revealed

Alice Skye won the Emerging Artist Award during the ceremony

Alice Skye won the Emerging Artist Award during the ceremony

AUSTRALIAN music's most influential and inspirational women were honoured on Wednesday night at a star-studded and empowering Australian Women in Music Awards in Brisbane.

Queensland vocal powerhouses Christine Anu, Katie Noonan and Dami Im were among the winners at the black and gold themed ceremony, held at the Brisbane Powerhouse, which celebrates the diversity and talent of women in the Australian music industry.

Ngaiire with husband Daniel and son Nadav at the 2019 Australian Women in Music Awards. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

The awards, now in its second year, were the centrepiece of two days of forums and networking events.

Tears, tributes at inaugural Australian Women in Music Awards

In honour of her 26-year music career, Cairns-born Anu picked up both the diversity in music and artistic excellence awards, while female advocate Noonan was rewarded for her creative leadership.

Noonan along with Jess Green, Zoe Hauptmann and Ali Foster performed a special tribute on the night to Judith Durham AO, who was inducted into the AWMA Honour Roll, joining inaugural inductee Helen Reddy.

Joy McKean and daughter Anne Kirkpatrick at the 2019 Australian Women in Music Awards. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

Meanwhile Joy McKean, country music's grand lady and wife of the late Slim Dusty, having written many of his greatest hits, was honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Anne Kirkpatrick.

Folk singer Alice Skye picked up the emerging artist award and Melbourne's Ruiz de Luzuriaga, known as Mojo Juju, won the songwriter award for her third album, Native Tongue.

Related: Dami Im opens up about her three-year struggle to return to her songwriting roots

Alice Skye at the 2019 Australian Women in Music Awards. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

Logan singer Dami Im, who is currently overseas, was recognised with the humanitarian award for her work with the Compassion Australia charity, which she first linked with as a 17-year-old university student to alleviate childhood poverty in underdeveloped countries.

Caroline Almont, who has been at the forefront of classical performance for 25 years, won the new excellence in classical music award.

Performers on the night included Clare Bowditch, Melinda Schneider and Ngaiire.

Amy and Emma Sheppard at the 2019 Australian Women in Music Awards. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

Queensland Minister for Women, Di Farmer, also attended the ceremony to congratulate the winners.

"The Palaszczuk Government celebrates women and girls, who are integral to the depth, vitality and success of the Australian music industry," she said.

"They are creators and makers of art which has delighted audiences both at home and abroad. Despite this, women still experience disadvantage in the music industry, and female artists earn less in general than their male counterparts. I congratulate the Australian Women in Music Awards for turning the spotlight on women and girls in the music industry."

Clare Bowditch at the 2019 Australian Women in Music Awards. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

2019 AUSTRALIAN WOMEN IN MUSIC AWARD WINNERS

The Calile Hotel Artistic Excellence Award - Christine Anu

Scenestr Creative Leadership Award - Katie Noonan

SSI Diversity in Music Award - Christine Anu

AWMA Emerging Artist Award - Alice Skye

AWMA Excellence in Classical Music Award - Caroline Almonte

Sun Studios Excellence in Image Making Award - Melaine Knight

Canon Australia Film Maker Award - Tashi Hall

Cicada International Humanitarian Award - Dami Im

AWMA Lifetime Achievement Award - Joy McKean, OAM

Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment Live Production Award - Laurie May

Twitter Australia Music Journalist Award - Ange McCormack

AWMA Music Leadership Award - Sue Telfer

Canon Australia Music Photographer award - Tashi Hall

APRA AMCOS Songwriter Award - Mojo Juju

Goa Studio Production Award - Virginia Read