Woman’s ‘disgusting’ act in hotel pool

NORMAL behaviour goes on hold during a hotel stay, but one woman has taken the "home away from home" feel a little too far.

A video shared on Reddit has revealed a female guest shaving her legs in a busy hotel pool.

As several children swim within a metre's distance of her, the woman passes the razor up her calves and thighs, while sat on the pool steps.

No other guests appear to bat an eyelid at the behaviour, apart from the person filming the clip.

It is not known where the photo was taken but since it was posted 15 hours ago by a user called Screwsausage it has been upvoted more than 54,000 times and has attracted more than 1,650 comments.

One commenter said: "That is so disgusting. Imagine the inadvertent gulp of water that sometimes happens when you're swimming with all the shaved hair in it."

Another added: "Even worse, she nicks herself with the razor and now there's blood in the pool and she's bound to get an infection."

-Read more.