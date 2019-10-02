Woman’s ‘crazy’ face-off with lion

VIDEO footage shows a woman appearing to taunt a lion after she somehow climbed into its den at Bronx Zoo.

The unidentified woman waves at the animal from just a few metres away while the lion, looking confused, stares back, Fox News reported.

In the incident, which was believed to have happened last weekend, the woman does a little dance before appearing to turn back and the camera turns off.

Hernán Reynoso, who filmed the incident before posting it on Instagram on Sunday, told New York's NBC 4 he at first thought the bizarre scene was just part of the exhibit.

"But when I see … she just was there, dancing, saying 'Hi' to the lion and everything and that was crazy," Mr Reynoso said.

A spokesperson told Fox News that staff had "received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo".

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

It was unclear what action the zoo took against the woman or whether she is facing charges.

But on Instagram, where Mr Reynoso shared his video, commentators were quick to condemn the woman for her daring stunt.

"Crazy crazy crazy," one person said. "She lucky she still livin if she didn't get attacked."

"Natural selection at its finest," someone else said.

"I don't know why people are just carrying on laughing and stuff, that could've gone really bad," another person pointed out. "Lion was as confused as the rest of us."

