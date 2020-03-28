Woman’s ‘cough, spit attack’ on cop after roadside arrest

A woman will face court today after being charged with allegedly coughing and spitting on a police officer after telling them she was on her way to be tested for COVID-19.

Police alleged when officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol unit tried to stop an Audi on Greenacre Rd, Greenacre on Friday evening, its driver allegedly "accelerate away at speed".

Police allege the woman who was driving while disqualified hit speeds of at least 120km/her in a 50km.hr zone before turning left on Waterloo Rd.

"The Audi was allegedly seen disobeying a red traffic signal at the intersection of Mimosa Road before crossing unbroken lines to overtake a vehicle and turn right into Macquarie Street," police allege.

The woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to stop for police.

"After allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign, the Audi turned right into Roberts Road and stopped in heavy traffic."

Police said an officer who had been following the car approached the vehicle before speaking to the car's 25-year-old driving.

The woman was placed under arrest, but police allege she refused to get out of the car.

"She was physically removed and handcuffed, claiming she was on her way to be tested for COVID-19 before allegedly resisting and repeatedly coughing in the officer's face," police said.

"The woman was escorted to the police vehicle, and as the officer reached inside, she struck her head against the vehicle window and allegedly spat at the officer.

She continued to resist despite a warning from police and was physically restrained on the ground after again spitting in the officer's face."

Footage of the incident was captured by witnesses in which a police officer can be heard telling her to stop.

The woman can then be heard telling the officer to let her go so she can call her lawyer.

After the woman is placed on the ground, she can be heard pleading with a bystander to help her with her hijab which had been dislodged.

The woman later taken to Bankstown Police Station where she was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45 km/h, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and assault officer in execution of duty.

The woman allegedly coughed and spat on an officer.

Police handcuffed the woman and placed a mask over her mouth.

She was refused police bail and will face Parramatta Local Court today.

"Police will not tolerate being spat at in any climate, let alone the one we're facing right now. It's as simple as that," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said

