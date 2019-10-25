Menu
This photo of Amanda and Perry Brien in drought-ravaged Warren is the centre of Great Northern Brewing Co’s national Let it Pour drought relief fundraising drive. Photo: Krystle Wright
Community

Woman’s confronting drought photo sparks national drive

Staff writer
25th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast photographer's confronting image of drought-stricken rural Australia has been picked up by Great Northern Brewing Co's drought relief campaign.

Krystle Wright captured a stunning but confronting photo of farmers Amanda and Perry Brien on their dusty, dry property in central-west New South Wales.

The photograph was quickly picked up by Greath Northern to be the centrepiece of its 2019 Let it Pour fundraising drive for drought-stricken communities.

Photographer Krystle Wright. Photo: Pete Muller
Having raised more than $1 million last year, Great Northern is again donating 1000 kegs to pubs and clubs across Australia to bring city and country communities together this weekend.

Hundreds of venues across the country have registered with the brewing company to stage Let it Pour events to urge Aussies to open their hearts - and their wallets - for those doing it tough in the bush.

This year Great Northern's Let it Pour also included a national billboard campaign that used emotive images captured by Wright, who was commissioned to document a day in the life of a drought-stricken rural community through pictures.

Angus Barclay in drought-ravaged Warren. Photo: Krystle Wright
Wright, who will attend a Let it Pour event at the Noosa Surf Life Saving Club today from 5pm, will also attend the Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club from 2pm on Saturday, where one of her images will be raffled and the proceeds donated to Great Northern's drought relief campaign.

"It is a real privilege to contribute to Great Northern's Let it Pour campaign because it not only raises funds, but also gives people a chance to come together, regardless of your circumstance or where you live," she said.

"The starkness of the landscape with dust as far as the eye can see, coupled with the passion of the people to continue striving in the face of hardship, makes for compelling and confronting photos."

Drought-ravaged Warren. Photo: Krystle Wright
Great Northern's Antonia Ciorciari said the brewing company was humbled by the passion and generosity of people who responded to the Let it Pour call last year.

"Not only did the events unite country and city communities for a common cause, they also showed rural people affected by drought that they were not alone," Ms Ciorciari said.

"This year, pubs and clubs from Western Australia to Queensland and everywhere in between will be hosting live bands, sausage sizzles, bale tossing and other great activities to raise much-needed funds for our battling bushies - it's going to be a lot of fun and all in the name of a good cause."

Other Sunshine Coast venues hosting Let it Pour events over the weekend include:

  • The D'Aguilar Pub Motel and Hotel (Dag Pub)
  • Woodford Village Hotel Motel
  • Exchange Hotel Kilcoy
  • Beerwah Hotel
  • Landsborough Hotel
  • Caloundra RSL
  • Caloundra Power Boat Club
  • Parklands Tavern
  • Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club
  • Brightwater Hotel
  • Maroochy Bridge Hotel
  • Yandina Hotel
  • Tewantin Noosa RSL
  • Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club
  • Kawana Surf Life Saving Club

To find a Let it Pour event or to donate, visit letitpour.com.au.

