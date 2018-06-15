Woman’s body found in water tank
A WOMAN'S body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight.
Police were called to an address on Rhyll-Newhaven Rd in Rhyll just before midnight.
Itâ€™s understood the body was found in ground-level water storage.
The woman is yet to be formally identified but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Investigators believe the incident could be a tragic accident.
Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.
SES crews have been called to assist police in retrieving the body.