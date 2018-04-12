Woman wanted after arson charges has links to Coffs Coast

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a wanted woman wanted.

A revocation of parole warrant has been issued for the arrest of Alecia Louise Gordon, aged 31.

Police said Gordon was on parole for offences on the Central Coast relating to property damage by fire.

She is known to frequent the Central Coast; however, may also be in the Mid North Coast, Coffs Harbour or Tamworth areas.

Officers from Brisbane Water Police District are appealing for public assistance as they attempt to locate her.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 160cm to 165cm tall, with an average build and brown eyes.