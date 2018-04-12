Menu
Login
News

Woman wanted after arson charges has links to Coffs Coast

12th Apr 2018 9:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a wanted woman wanted.

A revocation of parole warrant has been issued for the arrest of Alecia Louise Gordon, aged 31.

Police said Gordon was on parole for offences on the Central Coast relating to property damage by fire.

She is known to frequent the Central Coast; however, may also be in the Mid North Coast, Coffs Harbour or Tamworth areas.

Officers from Brisbane Water Police District are appealing for public assistance as they attempt to locate her.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 160cm to 165cm tall, with an average build and brown eyes.

central coast coffs harbour crime nsw police parole revocation warrant wanted woman
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Home destroyed in blaze, ignition point being investigated

    Home destroyed in blaze, ignition point being investigated

    News FIREFIGHTERS were unable to save a house that was engulfed in flames on the Coffs Coast overnight.

    • 12th Apr 2018 11:42 PM
    Beautification planned for Coffs reserve

    Beautification planned for Coffs reserve

    News Coffs Harbour City Council commits to a plan for $2-million in works

    Fabulous 50 coming up for Narranga Public School

    Fabulous 50 coming up for Narranga Public School

    News Birthday party plans being made for Narranga Public School

    More younger Aussies diagnosed with dementia

    More younger Aussies diagnosed with dementia

    News New online resources created to tackle early onset dementia

    Local Partners