Car v House, Morphett Vale
Crime

Woman ‘tries to run person down’

by Elizabeth Henson
16th Jun 2019 1:31 PM

A woman is in custody after allegedly trying to run someone down in Adelaide's south.

Police were sent to a house on Grazing Avenue at Morphett Vale after a Toyota sedan hit the front of the property.

 

The car tracks leading towards the house. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP
The crash occurred after the female driver allegedly tried to hit another person with the car.

She then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the crash and police say it was targeted.

Shortly after, officers went to another Morphett Vale house and arrested the suspect.

 

The woman crashed into a house. Picture: AAP / Mike Burton
A 36-year-old Huntfield Heights woman was charged with numerous offences, including acts to endanger life, property damage and other traffic offences.

It is expected that she will be refused police bail and will appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Monday.

adelaide crime

