Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver of a car which rolled is with ambulance crews at a car crash in Tenterfield.
The driver of a car which rolled is with ambulance crews at a car crash in Tenterfield. Trevor Veale
News

Woman trapped in car after rollover

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Apr 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle car crash in Tenterfield after a car rolled and trapped the driver.

The driver, believed to be a woman, was released from her car by Rural Fire Service crews after her car rolled on Gum Flat Rd and Mount Mackenzie Rd, a RFS media spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said it was believed the woman was the sole occupier of the car.

"Crews were assigned around 10.06am and arrived within 10 minutes," she said.

"The situation is still unfolding but crews have released the person trapped.

"The patient is now with the ambulance and police and SES are still on the scene."

There are no obstructions to traffic.

motor vehicle accident northern rivers car crash rfs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Catch of the week

    premium_icon Catch of the week

    News CALM seas and the hope of catching a fish lured locals and visitors to the water over the Easter weekend.

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:15 AM
    A bright tribute to suicide victim

    A bright tribute to suicide victim

    News A bright tribute to suicide victim.

    • 26th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
    Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    premium_icon Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    News Independent all the way is how Rob Oakeshott has framed his campaign

    Detectives launch fresh appeal into double fatality

    premium_icon Detectives launch fresh appeal into double fatality

    News Truck occupants may have information on fatal crash.