Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

A WOMAN accused of raping an under-age girl has been granted bail ahead of her trial.

The 41-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will stand trial in Sydney for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at Macksville on the Mid North Coast last year.

She was arrested by officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad over the alleged crimes at Taylors Arm in July, and a crime scene was established at a home.

Court papers state the victim has a mental disability and police alleged she was groomed over a number of months through social media.

The woman was accused of exposing the girl to indecent material through Facebook Messenger.

It is alleged she indecently assaulted the girl on two occasions between April and June last year, and raped her in circumstances of aggravation.

After being held behind bars, the woman has since been granted conditional bail.

She is due to appear at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on March 27.