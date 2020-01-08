Woman throws food at customers in boozy shopping trip

A woman got drunk and threw food at shoppers in a Maryborough supermarket. Generic photo used. Picture: iStock

A BOOZY shopping trip landed a Maryborough mother-of-five in hot water following an outburst at a supermarket last year.

Kelly Jane Sanderson lined up before Magistrate Ross Woodford in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sanderson pleaded guilty to causing an alcohol-fuelled public nuisance at the Coles in Maryborough on December 9.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said officers were called out to the supermarket about 8pm.

Sgt Stagoll said Sanderson appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the offence.

"She then swore at officers when they tried to intervene," she said.

The court heard the 42-year-old knocked over store displays and threw food items at other shoppers.

"Some of the items even struck the other shoppers," Sgt Stagoll said.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said her client had plans to study this year and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

"My client had been drinking for the first time in about six months on the day of the offence. She is extremely apologetic and complied with police," Ms McKeough argued.

"She has also not drunk any alcohol since the incident."

Mr Woodford slapped Sanderson with a $500 fine.

"That type of behaviour is just not on in public. There could have been children around as well," he said.