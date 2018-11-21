Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Woman survives strike by a deadly taipan in the Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
by
20th Nov 2018 8:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after she survived being bitten by a highly-venomous snake in Booral.   

The 29-year-old was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital by paramedics on Monday about 7pm, where she s remained Tuesday evening.   

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said it was suspected the woman had been bitten by a taipan.    She was immediately treated with anti-venom.  

The Chronicle understands the woman was attacked at a private address in Booral about 6.20pm on Monday.  

The woman was in a stable condition when the Chronicle checked-in Tuesday night.  

What to do in case of a snake bite 

Snake bites in Australia from land or sea snakes can be potentially fatal and immediate medical assistance should be sought for all cases of suspected snakebite.   

While not all snakes are venomous, it is difficult to identify snakes, so all bites should be treated as being potentially dangerous.  

In the event of a snake bite, call triple-0 for an ambulance, use the pressure-immobilisation technique, and have the patient taken immediately to the emergency department of the nearest hospital. Antivenom is available.  

If you have a snake in your yard, contact a local snake catcher to remove the snake for a fee.

Do not attempt to kill or capture the snake yourself.  

For more information on Queensland snakes and in-depth instructions about the pressure-immobilisation technique, go online to childrens.health.qld.gov.au.  

fcsnake fraser coast snakes taipan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    This is exactly what shark nets are for

    premium_icon This is exactly what shark nets are for

    Opinion Shark-loving misanthropes gnash their teeth again over the demise of one fish, but don’t bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled, writes Miranda Devine.

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:51 AM
    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News State Government announce 1,500 new police officers.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners